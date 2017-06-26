NSW Police Arrest 'Most Wanted' Man After Two Years

Police arrested one of the state’s most wanted individuals in Nelson Bay after a two-year investigation on Monday, June 26.According to the ABC, Darren Rispen was the most wanted man in New South Wales after he failed to appear before the court on 27 charges, including supply and possession of prohibited drugs.Detective Acting Superintendent Steve Patton of the Middle Eastern Organised Crime Squad said the man had gone to “a fair bit of effort” to avoid detection. “He’d changed his name, grown a nice long beard, changed his appearance a bit,” he said. “But eventually we’re going to catch up with you.”The 42-year-old was arrested just before 11:30 am, News of the Area reported. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful