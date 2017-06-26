Police Break Up Istanbul Gay Pride Parade With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Turkish police broke up an attempted pride parade in Istanbul on June 25, firing tear gas and rubber bullets.According to reports from Hurriyet, riot police were deployed to Istanbul’s Taksim Square, where LGBT activists gathered, defying the government’s ban on the Gay Pride parade. At least seven people were detained.The Gay Pride parade drew tens of thousands of participants in 2014, but has been banned in years since, AFP reported.This footage shows people running from tear gas and commotion in the neighborhood of Cihangir, which is south of Taksim Square. Credit: Twitter/Nick Ashdown via Storyful