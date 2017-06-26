News

Police Break Up Istanbul Gay Pride Parade With Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets

Turkish police broke up an attempted pride parade in Istanbul on June 25, firing tear gas and rubber bullets.According to reports from Hurriyet, riot police were deployed to Istanbul’s Taksim Square, where LGBT activists gathered, defying the government’s ban on the Gay Pride parade. At least seven people were detained.The Gay Pride parade drew tens of thousands of participants in 2014, but has been banned in years since, AFP reported.This footage shows people running from tear gas and commotion in the neighborhood of Cihangir, which is south of Taksim Square. Credit: Twitter/Nick Ashdown via Storyful

0329_1800_wa_homes
21:36

Residents claim homes being damaged by airport rail link works
What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
2:22

What is the future for Cameron Bancroft?
0329_1800_wa_speed
1:29

WA Police trialling new speed camera device
0329_1800_wa_bancroft
1:21

Cameron Bancroft speaks openly about ball tampering disgrace
0329_1800_wa_future
1:22

Australian cricket team keeps low profile in South Africa
0329_1800_wa_smith
3:02

Disgraced captain Steve Smith faces media over ball tampering scandal
0329_1800_qld_charles
1:47

Teenager fighting cancer to meet Prince Charles and Camilla
0329_1800_qld_holdup
0:19

Police seek 3 people after Aspley hold-up

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids' deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'