Idaho's Largest Sequoia Tree Relocated for Hospital Expansion

Idaho’s biggest sequoia tree was relocated to the Fort Boise Park in Boise, Idaho, overnight on June 25.A small seedling of the famous tree, which is more than 100 years old, was sent to the state in 1912 by conservationist John Muir, who was vital in development California’s Sequoia National Park, AP reported. The 800,000-pound, 98-foot tree was moved to make way for the expansion of St. Luke’s Health System’s downtown Boise campus. Credit: St. Luke’s Health System via Storyful