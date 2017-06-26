Police Appeal For Witnesses After Attempted Abduction in Western Sydney

Police are investigating reports a woman was seen being dragged into a car and struggling to escape the vehicle early on Saturday, June 24.CCTV footage of a ute was released as part of the investigation. Police confirmed in a statement they had been called following reports a woman was heard screaming for help and beeping a car horn, however no one has been reported missing from that area.According to the St Marys Mt Druitt Star police are concerned for the woman’s safety. Credit: NSW Police Force via Storyful