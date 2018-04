A zoo in Berlin welcomed two giant pandas from Chengdu, China, on June 24. Meng Meng (3) and Jiao Qing (7) were said to be doing well after a 12-hour flight to Germany, overseen by Zoo Berlin vet Dr Andreas Ochs and two Chengdu keepers.The pandas will be given a few days to rest and get used to their new surroundings, before being made visible to the public on July 6, the zoo said. Credit: Zoo Berlin via Storyful