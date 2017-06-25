Fire Breaks Out at Four-Storey Apartment Block in London

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters responded to a fire which consumed a third floor flat and roof in Bethnal Green, London, on June 24.The fire came amid increased fears over fire safety in apartment buildings in the city. The London Fire Brigade said they received nearly 50 calls about the fire. A man was hospitalised sue to smoke inhalation, the brigade said.A day before, Camden Council evacuated residents from the Chalcots Estate in north-west London, after four flats were identified as having similar, flammable cladding to that of Grenfell Tower. Credit: Twitter/lovefromjamiex via Storyful