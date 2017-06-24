News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Chaos in Mosul Market After Reported Suicide Boming

Local media reported a suicide bombing at a market in north Mosul’s Muthanna district late in the night of Friday, June 23.A Facebook page belonging to the Ibn Al Atheer Educational Hospital for Children posted a message calling for all medical personnel to come to the hospital to assist the wounded.This video shows chaos inside the Muthanna market shortly after the bombing.The incident was still unfolding at the time of publication, and Storyful was seeking further details. Credit: Facebook/usama.alhassas via Storyful

Latest

0417_0500_nat_fire
0:54

Brisbane house fire
0417_0500_nat_cannbis
0:29

Greens news cannabis plan
0417_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:16

News Break - April 17
0417_0500_nat_harry
1:34

Prince Harry gushes over Meghan Markle
0417_0500_nat_comey
1:26

Comey declares Trump 'morally unfit'
0417_0500_nat_cannabis
1:07

Greens new cannabis plan
0417_0500_nat_commsgames
0:23

Commonwealth Games pay day
0417_0500_nat_woolies
1:08

Woolworths checkout meltdown

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'