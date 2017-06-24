Chaos in Mosul Market After Reported Suicide Boming

Local media reported a suicide bombing at a market in north Mosul’s Muthanna district late in the night of Friday, June 23.A Facebook page belonging to the Ibn Al Atheer Educational Hospital for Children posted a message calling for all medical personnel to come to the hospital to assist the wounded.This video shows chaos inside the Muthanna market shortly after the bombing.The incident was still unfolding at the time of publication, and Storyful was seeking further details. Credit: Facebook/usama.alhassas via Storyful