Injured in Mosul Market Suicide Bombing Transported by Ambulances

Local media reported a suicide bombing at a market in north Mosul’s Muthanna district late in the night on Friday, June 23.A Facebook page belonging to the Ibn Al Atheer Educational Hospital for Children posted a message calling for all medical personnel to come to the hospital to assist the wounded.This video shows ambulances transporting the injured after the bombing. Security personnel are also seen in the area.Mosul Eye, a local activist media group, reported at least 36 killed and 40 wounded by at least three suicide bombers targeting the Muthanna market. Storyful cannot confirm this claim. Credit: Twitter/Mosul Eye via Storyful