Michigan residents woke up to flooding on Friday, June 23, after heavy rain overnight. Midland, Michigan, officials warned drivers to stay off the roads after 4-7 inches of rain fell.Many roads were closed, and some roadways had washed away. Sinkholes also had formed, causing further damage to roadways.This video shows a roadway that had washed away in Midland. Credit: Facebook/Christine Rolfe via Storyful