Police Officers Among Dead in Car Bomb Blast in Quetta

A car bombing in Quetta, the capital of the Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, killed at least 12 people, including four police officers, on the morning of June 23. The attack occurred near a checkpoint in the volatile southwestern Pakistani city.Provincial government spokesman Anwar ul-Haq Kakar told Reuters “The blast took place near the IG office (inspector general of police) and it’s possible the assailants were trying to enter the (army) cantonment which is close by.” The province is the base of a separatist movement as well as home to the Taliban and other militant Islamist groups. Credit: YouTube/MashaalRadio via Storyful