Russian Video Described as Showing Strikes on Islamic State in Syria's Hama Province

Russia’s Defense Ministry released video on June 23 showing what it said were strikes on Islamic State positions in Syria. The video shows cruise missiles launched from sea, and strikes on buildings identified by Storyful as being in Hama province.The ministry said the buildings hit included IS command posts and weapons caches in Hama.Syrian media reports from June 22 described missile strikes on IS locations near Hamada Omar, the same area of Hama as identified in the video by Storyful.However, it cannot be confirmed from the video if the missiles seen being launched are the ones seen hitting the subsequent targets. Credit: Russian Ministry of Defense via Storyful