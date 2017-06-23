Protesters Throw Glitter at Police While Blocking Margaret Court From Entering Political Fundraiser

Over a hundred same-sex marriage advocates rallied in Melbourne to block tennis player Margaret Court from entering a Liberal Party fundraiser on June 22.The 74-year-old tennis legend and Christian pastor came under fire after she announced she would be boycotting Qantas Airlines for promoting same-sex marriage.ABC reported that Court was invited to speak at a Liberal Party function at the Melbourne men-only Athenaeum Club. A rally organised by the group Equal Love stood at the doorway outside the Collin St club to block Court from attending. The protests turned heated when demonstrators threw glitter in the face of police officers trying to contain the protests on the street.The Herald Sun reported that another large group of protesters were at the rear of the club to block Court in case she attempted to enter through an alternative door. Credit: Damien Chandler via Storyful