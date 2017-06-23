Brian Head Fire Grows, Burns Near Panguitch

The Brian Head Fire in Utah grew to nearly 11,000 acres on Thursday, June 22. Evacuation orders have been issued for the areas of Horse Valley, Clear Creek, Beaver Dam and Panguitch Lake, while the town of Brian Head remained under evacuation.According to incident reports, strong southwesterly winds and extreme heat have created “extreme fire behavior,” making the wildfire difficult to contain. This video taken near Panguitch show the vast area the fire has overtaken. Credit: Instagram/danpopegood4utah via Storyful