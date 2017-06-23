Pelham Streets Under Water Amid Flood Warnings Across Several Alabama Counties
Neighborhoods in Pelham, Alabama, were under water on Thursday, June 22, as a result of strong storms associated with Tropical Storm Cindy.Tropical Storm Cindy weakened to a tropical storm depression on Thursday after making landfall, although flooding remains a concern for Gulf states. These videos were taken from Pelham, showing the floodwaters through the Greenpark South Mobile Home. Credit: Pelham Police Department via Storyful