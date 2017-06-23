Former Tropical Storm Cindy Rolls Into Little Rock

The former Tropical Storm Cindy dropped heavy rain on parts of Arkansas on Thursday, June 22. Tornado watches were issued for two counties in southeast Arkansas with the potential of winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail.Cindy made landfall on the Louisiana coast early Thursday morning and was downgraded to a tropical depression later in the day. The National Weather Service warned the storm system still had potential to produce heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Credit: Instagram/Daniel Bishop via Storyful