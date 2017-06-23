Little Flying Fox Freed From Barbed Wire

Barbed wire in urban environments poses a danger to many animals, and especially to flying foxes. Fortunately these rescuers in Brisbane were able to save this female flying fox on June 22 by removing the barbed wire that got attached to its body.This little critter got lucky, unlike the many thousands of assorted wildlife killed and maimed on barbed wire fences each year in Australia. The uploader told Storyful: “We need everyone to think about the consequences of our footprints on this earth and ask what we can do as individuals to help stop suffering and gratuitous death of our fellow species.” Credit: Denise Wade via Storyful