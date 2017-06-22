News

Severe Weather Hits Alberta, Damages Area Around Sylvan Lake

Central Alberta was rocked with severe storms that brought high winds on Tuesday, June 20. These videos show the gale blowing through Sylvan Lake.Heavy rain and wind gusts caused property damage, downed trees and power lines, causing major power outages, according to reports. Wind gusts of up to 70 mph were reported in Red Deer.Power outages stretched across Lacombe County, Clearwater County, Red Deer County, Rimbey, Ponoka, Parkland and Bentley on Tuesday. Credit: Instagram/Jeanette Isabella Yaroshuk via Storyful

