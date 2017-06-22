Giant Shelf Cloud Looms Over Southern New Jersey

A giant shelf cloud was seen looming over southern New Jersey on the evening of June 21.This timelapse footage shows the cloud movement.The shelf cloud came as Tropical Storm Cindy moved towards the Gulf Coast. The storm is expected to have a minimal effect on New Jersey, with scattered rain and thunderstorms expected this weekend, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Mike Gorse, quoted NJ.com. Credit: Instagram/ericwdoc via Storyful