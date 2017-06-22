Roads Flooded in Grand Isle as Tropical Storm Cindy Approaches

Roads in Grand Isle on the Louisiana coast were flooded on Wednesday, June 20, as a tropical storm warning was issued from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the Alabama-Florida border.The center of Tropical Storm Cindy is expected to approach the coast of southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas late on June 21, and move inland over southeastern Texas or southwestern Louisiana on June 22, the National Hurricane Center said. This video shows highway 1 flooded in the area of Grand Isle, Louisiana, on June 20. Credit: Facebook/‎Beth Suire via Storyful