Russian Military Says Nato F-16 'Buzzed' Defense Minister's Plane

The Russian military said on June 21 that a NATO F-16 fighter approached a plane carrying Russian defense minister, Sergey Shoigu, over the Baltic Sea.Video released by the Russian army’s network shows a Russian Su-27 coming between the F-16 and what is described as Shoigu’s plane. The Russian fighter tilts its wings at the F-16.The incident was described as having happened as Shoigu’s plane was en route to Kalingrad. Credit: Zvezda via Storyful