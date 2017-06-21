Wildfire Near Big Bear Lake Grows to 1,200 Acres

Emergency services continued to fight a wildfire in the Big Bear Valley of the San Bernardino Mountains, California, on June 20.The fire, which was named the Holcomb Fire, began on June 19 during a heat wave. By June 20, the fire covered 1,200 acres.The Big Bear Sheriff said the mandatory evacuation for parts of Highway 18 in Baldwin Lake was lifted on June 20; however, the emergency-response efforts continued. More than 1,000 firefighters, 66 fire engines and four air tankers, one of which can be seen in this video dropping fire retardant, were being used to tackle the blaze. Credit: Big Bear Sheriff’s Station via Storyful