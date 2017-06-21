Firefighters Battle Blaze at Recycling Facility in Hume

A blaze that broke out inside a recycling facility in an industrial area of Canberra on June 21 was contained by firefighters.ACT Emergency Services reported they were attending to a fire that broke out at a recycling facility around 11 am in Hume. They sent a number of tankers and hazmat crews to the scene.The Canberra Times reported firefighters were initially concerned about “high fuel load(s) inside the structure.” The structure sent huge plumes of black smoke into the sky and a man was treated by paramedics on scene.ACT ESA said the fire was contained and they were moving through the building to extinguish “hot spots”. Credit: Instagrarm/zanetaylor via Storyful