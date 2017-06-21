Riot Police Deployed in North London Estate Following Reports of Clashes

Police in riot gear were deployed to Stamford Hill in north London in the early hours of June 21, following reports of clashes between youths armed with knives and machetes.A Jewish community watch group tweeted around midnight that youths with “lots of machetes and swords” had been sighted, and that police had dispersed the crowds and seized numerous weapons about two hours later. A witness tweeted that at least one car had been attacked by people armed with hammers and baseball bats.According to reports from the Daily Express and Daily Mirror, the clashes erupted during an “illegal rave”.This footage shows riot police on the scene. Credit: Twitter/Samir Jeraj via Storyful