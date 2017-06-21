Brussels Hotel Evacuated After 'Suicide Bomb' Sparks Huge Security Alert
Belgium soldiers shot and killed a man who detonated a bomb inside Brussels Central Station on June 21, sparking a major security alert in the Belgian capital.Police evacuated the station and the surrounding area of downtown Brussels after the small explosion in an underground area of the train station. The incident was being treated as a terror attack, according to Belgium’s Le Soir newspaper. Credit: Mohamed Hafez via Storyful