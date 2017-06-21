Dashcam Footage of Philando Castile Shooting Released

Authorities released dashcam footage of the traffic stop during which St. Anthony, Minnesota, police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Philando Castile.The footage shows Yanez pulling Castile’s car over, approaching the vehicle, and after a few moments, pulling out his gun and shooting into the car seven times. Five minutes pass from the time when Yanez first fires to when officers pull Castile’s body out of the car and begin administering medical aid.Ramsey County also released audio of the radio call from Yanez to fellow officer Joseph Kauser.Yanez was acquitted by a jury in St. Paul on June 17 of all charges related to the fatal shooting of Castile. Credit: Ramsey County via Storyful