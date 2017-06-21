Fire Near San Bernardino Grows to 950 Acres

A fire in Big Bear, California, has grown to 950 acres since it started on June 19, according to the San Bernardino National Forest Service.The fire grew 100 acres overnight, according to local reports. Firefighters had the blaze 10 percent contained on Tuesday morning. No evacuations are in effect. Residents of the area caught videos of helicopters dropping water from the lake onto the fire, as shown in this video. Credit: Instagram/Tay Jeffers via Storyful