Refugee Syrian Chef Mohammed El-Khaldy Helps Launch 2nd Refugee Food Festival in France

Popular French chef Hubert Vergoin invited Syrian refugee chef Mohammad El-Khaldy to use his Lyon-based Substrat restaurant’s kitchen to help kick off the second annual UNHCR-sponsored Refugee Food Festival on June 15 in France.According to the UNHCR, the initiative was launched last year in a partnership between a local NGO, the UNHCR, UNRWA, and a variety of French businesses, and will take place in 13 different European cities to mark World Refugee Day on June 20, according to a UNHCR press release.The video was released as part of a larger campaign around the release of the UNHCR’s Global Trends Report 2016 and World Refugee Day. Credit: UNHCR via Storyful