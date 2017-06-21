Portuguese Air Force Group Battles Deadly Forest Fire

Portuguese air force groups fought a deadly wildfire that raged in the Pedrógão Grande area on June 19. The fire has killed at least 63 people and left 150 injured.As firefighters began to get the Pedrógão Grande fire under control, 80 Spanish firefighters were deployed to help control another fire in Góis .This video shows a Portuguese firefighting air force group flying over the fire in Pedrógão Grande Credit: 43 Grupo de Fuerzas Aéreas via Storyful