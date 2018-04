Bana Alabed, the young girl who became the face of the Aleppo crisis by way of a Twitter account run with the help of her mother, posted a video on June 20 in light of World Refugee Day.Alabed urges people to remember the million of refugees in the world at present and to think about their situation.She asks that the world comes together to help out refugees across the world. Credit: Twitter/Bana Alabed via Storyful