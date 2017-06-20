Iraqi Forces Push Further Into Islamic State's Final Mosul Stronghold

Islamic State fighters have been defending their last stronghold in Mosul’s Old City in street-to-street fighting against Iraqi forces.Iraqi Federal Police commander Raed Jawdat said on June 19 that troops had advanced in the Farouq neighborhood towards the Shimun church and Hamdin mosque in the tight streets of Old Mosul.Video here shows fighters nearing the al-Nuri Mosque, a major base for Islamic State in the area.The United Nations estimates about 100,000 civilians remain in the Old City. Credit: YouTube/Al Mawsleya via Storyful