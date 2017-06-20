Microphone Cuts Off During Valedictorian's Speech Critical of High School

Video of a microphone being cut off during a high school valedictorian’s speech critical of the school’s administration has gone viral on Twitter.Peter Butera veered off the pre-approved speech at his graduation ceremony on Friday, June 16, to criticize Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Area School District for its handling of the student government. Butera said he hoped things would change when the power was suddenly cut from his microphone. Students and parents can be heard shouting for him to be allowed to continue speaking in the video, which has been shared more than 1,000 times on Twitter.Butera told Storyful he was unhappy that the role of the student government, which he was involved in for four years, including as class president, was focused on activity planning rather than leadership of the school. The Pennsylvania student said the school district superintendent had agreed to a meeting to discuss his concerns. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful