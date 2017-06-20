Timelapse Captures Ominous Rotating Wall Cloud Over Wappingers Falls

A Wappingers Falls, New York, resident used a timelapse camera to capture a threatening, rotating wall cloud over her neighborhood on Monday, June 19.Twitter user @_DVirtue posted this video, tweeting it was taken from her front porch. A meteorologist based out of New York City shared the video, writing, “Scary rotating wall cloud over Wappingers Falls. No reports of a funnel cloud or tornado.” Credit: Twitter/_DVirtue via Storyful