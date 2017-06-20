Man Arrested For Murder of Mum Carly McBride

Police arrested a 39-year-old man on Monday, June 19, after the remains of 31-year-old mum Carly McBride were discovered in bushland at Owens Gap near Scone in August 2016.The man, named as Sayle Kenneth Newson by the ABC, was taken into custody at his Bluff Point home at about 8am and was charged at the Wyong Police Station, before being taken to Wyong Local Court.Carly McBride went missing from Muswellbrook in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley region in September 2014. In 2015 it was reported that her Facebook page was deleted following her disappearance.A Facebook friend of Sayle Newson shared news of the arrest on his Facebook page. Credit: New South Wales Police Force via Storyful