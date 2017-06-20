Silent March for Grenfell Tower Victims Moves Through West London

Large crowds took part in a silent march from Ladbroke Grove to Grenfell Tower in West London on Monday, June 19, in tribute to the victims of fire that swept through the residential tower block five days beforehand.This footage shows the hushed march moving slowly towards Grenfell Tower in north Kensington. It was shared by Matthew Ryder, a Labour Party member and London’s Deputy Mayor for Social Integration, Social Mobility and Community Engagement. Credit: Twitter/Matthew Ryder via Storyful