Sea World's Polar Bear Cub Takes Its First Steps

Sea World’s cute and tiny polar bear cub is nearly two months old and has just taken its first steps, the zoo confirmed on June 19.In an email to Storyful, Sea World stated the cub’s gender was not yet known but the little mammal was growing well.Sea World Director of Marine Sciences Trevor Long said: "The cub has grown significantly in size and has started taking its first wobbly steps meaning it won’t be too long until it’s ready to explore the world outside of the den.“It is an exciting time for our team as we begin to get a first glimpse into the cub’s personality with the little one starting to interact with mum Liya outside of feeding and sleeping.” Credit: Sea World Australia via Storyful