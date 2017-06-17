Iraqi Forces Advance into Final IS-Controlled District Near Mosul's Old City

Iraqi Federal Police said that troops advanced against Islamic State and captured the Mashfa street in Shifa neighborhood on June 16.Following the fresh advances, the Iraqi forces had taken control of about 30 per cent of Shifa neighborhood.This video was shared by a local media outlet from Mosul and is described as showing Iraqi forces advancing in Shifa neighborhood and capturing Qasim Al Khayat roundabout and the Fifth Bridge Tunnel. Credit: YouTube/Al Mawsleya via Storyful