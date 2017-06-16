Man Arrested at Westminster on Suspicion of Carrying Knife

The Metropolitan Police arrested a man outside the Houses of Parliament on Friday, June 16, on suspicion of possessing a knife.Multiple images of the incident were shared by members of the public, one of which shows an officer appearing to point his gun at the suspect.Police confirmed that an officer at the scene used their taser on the suspect, and that there were no reports of injuries.This video shows the suspect being taken into custody by police. Credit: Guido Faulks/Ross Kempsell via Storyful