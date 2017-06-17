Car Smashes Through Restaurant Window, Hitting Diner Who Miraculously Walks Away

Arizona resident Blair Robertson says he “cannot believe he walked away” after being hit by a car that smashed through the window of a restaurant he was in.Dramatic CCTV footage of the crash shows just what he means, as the car carries him across the dining room like a doll. Amazingly, Robertson is seen standing up and walking after the impact. However, he said on Facebook that he was left “battered and bruised … [with] a headache and assorted aches and pains.”Robertson was dining with a friend at Silk’s Country Kitchen, in Virgil, near Niagara-on-the-Lake, on May 30. He works as a psychic medium, but it’s fair to say this is one thing he did not see coming.According to local police, the driver of the car was an 85-year-old woman. She was not injured and was found not to be impaired. Credit: Silk’s Country Kitchen via Storyful