Security Forces Guard Kabul Mosque After IS-Claimed Attack

A number of people were killed when gunmen attacked the Shia Al-Zahra mosque in Kabul late on June 15, when it was crowded with Ramadan worshipers. Islamic State claimed responsibility, RFE said.There were conflicting reports on the number of attackers involved, with some sources saying two and others three. One of the attackers died when he detonated an explosive device in the mosque’s kitchen. The damage from the blast is seen in this video. Another attacker was killed by police.Tolo News said at least six people were killed and more than 10 wounded. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful