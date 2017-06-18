News

MMA Fighter Hospitalized After Nasty Groin Kick Ends Fight in Seconds

An MMA fight in Seoul, South Korea, was ruled a no-contest after one fighter was hospitalized when he suffered a kick to the groin just seven seconds into the opening round.Heavyweight fighter Aorigele was kicked in the groin by challenger Myung Hyun-Man in the opening moments of a fight at the Road FC 39 event on Saturday June 10.A video of the fight shared to Road FC’s YouTube on June 10 shows Myung Hyun-Man and Aorigele touch hands and size each other up as the fight begins.Just seven seconds later Aorigele was left rolling around in pain with the referee deeming it a no-contest, before he was quickly taken to hospital due to vomiting.Road FC shared two videos and a series of images of the fighter recovering in hospital. The uploader has provided clearance for it to be used in broadcasts and online with credit.See below, for additional embeddable content on this story. Credit: YouTube/ROAD FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP via Storyful

