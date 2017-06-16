Opposition Leaders 'Take Over' Caracas Metro With Messages of Hope and Resistance

Opposition leaders Juan Andrés Mejía and David Smolansky “took over” the Caracas Metro on June 15 to encourage people to continue protesting and working towards change in Venezuela.In an interview with Caraota Digital Mejia denied that the opposition protests were responsible for recent metro delays and reiterated the importance of “pursuing freedom.”“The metro is for the people,” said Mejia and Smolansky. “Not Maduro.” Credit: Juan Andrés Mejía/David Smolansky via Storyful