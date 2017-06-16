Police Investigating Karen Ristevski Death Release Footage of 'Vehicle of Interest'

Victoria Police released on Friday, June 16, CCTV footage recorded the day before Karen Ristevski was reported missing, in an appeal for witnesses in the suspected murder case.The footage, recorded on June 29, 2016, shows a vehicle of interest driving in the Diggers Rest area at about 11:12 am.Investigators confirmed in a statement they wanted to speak to anyone who may have seen the Mercedes Benz SLK coupe.According to news.com.au, police would also like to speak to the drivers of other vehicles seen in the area that morning.Police believe Ristevski was murdered. Her decomposed body was found buried at Mount Macedon in February 2017. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful