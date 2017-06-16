Adm. William McRaven says the Russians ‘may be giggling a little bit’ at the U.S.

Yahoo News and Finance Anchor Bianna Golodryga spoke to University of Texas System chancellor Adm. William McRaven about how the Russians view their role in international affairs. He said, “From Russia’s standpoint, every time they intervene in international affairs that puts them in a position to be a power player, well then, they are winning.” On whether Vladimir Putin and the Russians are laughing at the U.S., he said, “They may be giggling a little bit.”