Baseball Fan's Marriage Proposal Has Brutal Ending, But All Is Not What It Seems

Footage of a failed marriage proposal at a baseball game in South Carolina has gone viral, after it was shared to Instagram June 12. But the internet hit was actually a prank.Baseball fan Tavi Newton shared the clip, which was filmed at Spirit Communications Park in South Carolina during a Columbia Fireflies game on June 12.The ‘proposal’ began with a dance routine to Bruno Mars’ Marry You on the field, and then the crowd’s attention turned to the stand — where a man got down on one knee in front of the stadium.His girlfriend then swiftly rejected him.While many publications reported the incident to as true, a local news outlet spoke to a Fireflies employee, who confirmed the whole thing was a practical joke set up by a “younger member of the staff.”According to the same report, the pair seen in the video are actually a happily married couple living in Columbia. Credit: Instagram/tavinewton via Storyful