Mogadishu Restaurant Siege Ends With at Least 19 Dead

At least 19 people were killed in Mogadishu between June 14 and 15 after militants from the al-Shabab group launched an attack on a guesthouse and restaurant, where at least 20 people were taken hostage.The attack began on Wednesday night when a suicide bomber rammed a car into Posh Treats, a guesthouse, spa and restaurant. Gunmen then attacked the adjacent Pizza House restaurant, where they took the hostages.Officials told VOA they took control of the restaurant in the early hours of June 15, killing five gunmen. Ambulance services said 26 wounded people were evacuated.Video here shows the restaurant’s rooftop terrace in the wake of the attack, and the damage done to surrounding buildings. Credit: Twitter/Ismael Mukhtar Omar via Storyful