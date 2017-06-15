Anti-Child Grooming Legislation Passed in Parliament

South Australian senators Nick Xenophon and Skye Kakoschke-Moore welcomed an amendment to the Australian Criminal Code, known as the Protecting Minors Online bill.Passed by the House of Representatives on June 13, the new bill was agreed to in the Senate on June 15.Carly Ryan was 15 years old in 2007 when she was lured to a beach in Port Elliott in South Australia and murdered by a 50-year-old man, who had groomed Carly online by pretending to be an 18-year-old musician from Melbourne.Carly’s mother, Sonya, has lobbied for legislation change to protect children online and established the Carly Ryan Foundation. She was present in the Senate on June 15.The new legislation ensures that it will be considered an offence “to prepare or plan to cause harm to, procure, or engage in sexual activity with, a person under the age of 16”.“The Bill promotes the protection of children under the age of 16 from online predators by allowing intervention by law enforcement prior to harm or sexual activity taking place.“Under this Bill, if an adult uses a carriage service to prepare or plan to cause harm, procure, or engage in sexual activity with a person under the age of 16, that person will have committed an offence. This includes a person misrepresenting their age online as part of a plan to cause harm to another person under 16 years of age.” Credit: Australian Parliament via Storyful