Woman Praises Young Muslims for Saving Lives in Grenfell Tower Fire

Locals praised Muslims for helping save lives as a huge and deadly fire tore through Grenfell Tower apartment block, in London’s Kensington neighbourhood, early on Wednesday, June 14.While most residents were asleep, many Muslims were awake for Suhoor, the meal before Ramadan fasting resumes at sunrise. After noticing the fire some Muslims raised alarms in the tower block and nearby areas.Footage by a London reporter for News Associates shows one woman saying, “If it wasn’t for all these young Muslim boys round here helping us, coming from mosques, ‘nuff more people would have been dead.” Credit: Twitter/@DavidPittam via Storyful