News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Philippine Supreme Court Justice Says Separatists' 'Arms Seem Inexhaustible'

Supreme Court Justice Mariano Del Castillo said on June 14 that the military preparedness of the separatists that attacked Marawi City shows that the military was caught by surprise.During legal arguments on the Philippine martial law declaration, Del Castillo asked Solicitor General Jose Calida why there was a “total failure of intelligence” on the part of the government.“Arms seem inexhaustible and there was one time several millions of pesos was recovered from a hideout," Del Castillo said. “It takes time to have done what they did and I am surprised why the military never discovered all this.”The Philippine Army said on June 14 that there would no longer set deadlines to end the ongoing siege in Marawi City, according to ABS-CBN.This footage, released on June 11, shows an arms haul from Marawi. Credit: Facebook/Mike Aquino AFP via Storyful

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'