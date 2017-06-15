Philippine Supreme Court Justice Says Separatists' 'Arms Seem Inexhaustible'

Supreme Court Justice Mariano Del Castillo said on June 14 that the military preparedness of the separatists that attacked Marawi City shows that the military was caught by surprise.During legal arguments on the Philippine martial law declaration, Del Castillo asked Solicitor General Jose Calida why there was a “total failure of intelligence” on the part of the government.“Arms seem inexhaustible and there was one time several millions of pesos was recovered from a hideout," Del Castillo said. “It takes time to have done what they did and I am surprised why the military never discovered all this.”The Philippine Army said on June 14 that there would no longer set deadlines to end the ongoing siege in Marawi City, according to ABS-CBN.This footage, released on June 11, shows an arms haul from Marawi. Credit: Facebook/Mike Aquino AFP via Storyful