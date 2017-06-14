Fire Sends Smoke Billowing Above Van Nuys Neighborhood of Los Angeles

A fire engulfed a commercial building in Van Nuys, California, on Tuesday, June 13.The one-storey building was located along 14723 West Aetna Street and was used by a manufacturing business, according to the Los Angeles Daily News.One hundred and forty firefighters mobilized to contain the blaze. There were no major injuries, though the surrounding area was evacuated and one firefighter suffered mild burns on his hand. The cause of the blaze is unknown.This footage shows smoke churned up by the fire. Credit: Instagram/ryan_wieber via Storyful