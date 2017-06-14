Storefront Damaged After Man Crashes Car Into Melbourne Businesses

A man was arrested after a car was driven into three businesses on Swanston Street in Melbourne on Tuesday, June 13.The car was seen driving “erratically” before heading into the basement of the nearby Crown Casino and crashing into the foyer, police said in a statement.According to The Age, both the ANZ and Commonwealth Bank storefronts were damaged in the incident, but police reportedly said the driver did not appear to drive deliberately towards pedestrians. Credit: Facebook/Superstar Education via Storyful